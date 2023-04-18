Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Five Sisters Mark Their Mum’s 80th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Ifeanyi Adefarasin, the wife of the senior pastor of House on the Rock Church on Monday evening shared photos in celebration of her mother, Gisa Mordi who turned 80th.

In the photos posted, Ifeanyi is seen with her five sisters posing for photographs with their German mum who became an octogenarian.

In an accompanying caption, she expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with an amazing mother.

“Blessed @ 80 years old – Her children rise up and call her blessed (Proverbs 31: 28) Grateful to the lord for the blessing of an amazing mother,” she wrote on Instagram.

Paul Adefarasin, her husband, also expressed gratitude to his mother-in-law for being a wonderful mother to him and his family.

“Happy 80th birthday, Mutti. I’m still amazed that you have joined the league of octogenarians, because 80 has nothing on you,” he wrote.

“My prayer for you today dearest Mummy as you step into this new year and new decade is that our Heavenly Father continues to bless and keep you, that He causes His face to shine upon you and gives you His peace.

“That this new decade will be spent in abundance of good health, soundness of mind and strength in your body. You are the only ‘Mummy’ I have now on earth and I’m so grateful for the next decade with you.

“Thank you for being a wonderful mother to not only @ifeanyiadefarasin and her sisters, but to my family and I. We truly wish you the best of birthdays and a delightful celebration.”

