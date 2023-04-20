Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 20th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 20th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Rising insecurity in the country, import ban and others factors have caused the price of one kilogramme of local rice to rise by 201.52 per cent in seven years, according to findings by The PUNCH. This happened despite a multibillion naira funding support of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the nation’s rice value chain aimed at boosting production.

The Guardian: With less than 40 days to go, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, approved a number of contracts running into billions of naira.

Vanguard: PRESIDENT-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday asked the Police to investigate the controversy that trailed the Adamawa State governorship re-run, urging aggrieved candidates to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.

ThisDay: President-elect Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called on the police authorities to fully investigate what transpired during the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State because of the controversy associated with the exercise.

Daily Trust: The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N1.535 trillion for the construction and rehabilitation of eleven roads across the country, under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Tax Credit Scheme.

