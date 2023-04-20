NIDCOM Chairman, Dabiri Gives Update As Nigerian Students Request Evacuation From Sudan

The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has given an update about the situation of Nigerian students caught in the crisis-torn Sudan.

Naija News reports there has been an escalation of hostilities between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary group – Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in recent days.

This development made some Nigerian students request a possible eviction back to their own country.

Speaking on the request of the students in a statement on Thursday signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) which is in charge of emergency evacuations, is consulting with the in Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies on the next line of action.

She also confirmed that NIDCOM has received the letter of solicitation by the National Association of Nigerian Students Sudan for the possible evacuation of Students especially those in Khartoum.

In the meantime, the NIDCOM boss urged all Nigerian Students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm.