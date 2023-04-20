‘I Didn’t Support Asiwaju To See These Madness’ – Seyi Law Expresses Anger

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has expressed anger at those protesting the agenda of ‘Yoruba for Yoruba jobs’ in Southwest states.

Naija News reports that a graduate from Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) Supporter, Tonia Somaga, who drives one of the Lagos state blue rails, was called out by some folks, urging the Lagos State government to sack her, following her campaign for Peter Obi.

Taking to Twitter, Seyi Law shared a photo of a man posing with a poster that reads ‘Yoruba Jobs for Yoruba People’.

The group urged companies, government agencies, and businesses to offer 90% employment to Yoruba people.

Reacting, the comedian described the trend as absolute madness saying he didn’t support the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to see such a trend.

He noted that the female train LP supporter is an opportunity to preach peace and show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is different.

He tweeted: “This is absolute madness. I didn’t support ASIWAJU to see all these things.

“Are you saying even companies owned by non- Yoruba should do the same or just those owned by Yorubas? Either way, this is wrong, so let’s stop promoting rubbish in the name of anger.

“The train girl was an opportunity for us to preach peace and show we are different. I am not belittling your anger, but we must learn to compromise for the collective peace we crave. You can respect your tribe without denigrating another. Abeg na, let’s sheath our swords.

“These attitudes give bad names to good ideas. We must do what is right to say we deserve more. Please, I believe we can do better. Things are tending in the direction I don’t appreciate. This doesn’t in any way dim my support for the good, I believe ASIWAJU will bring. Thanks.”