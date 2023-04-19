Trouble As Man Allegedly Steals N21 Million From Church In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos command, has accused one Nwafor Onyebuchi of stealing church money and breaching public peace.

Naija News understands that the charges were read against the 37-year-old man suspect before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Badagry.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that Onyebuchi stole the sum of N21 million Naira from a Catholic church in Lagos last year.

Charges against the suspect include conspiracy, stealing, and breaching of public peace. The prosecutor explained to the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 21, 2022, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba, in the Ojo area of the state.

He said the defendant allegedly stole the money meant for the development of the church. Adeosun stated that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

Adeosun further told the court that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by stealing from the church.

He stressed that the suspect’s offence contravened Sections 287, 168 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Having listened to both sides of the argument, Magistrate T. A Popoola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola ordered that one of the sureties must be related to the defendant, while both sureties should show evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case till June 5, 2023, for mention.