Tinubu Charged To Reinstate Former EFCC Boss, Magu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Aliyu on Tuesday charged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to reinstate the ex-chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Aliyu in a statement released on Tuesday appealed to Tinubu to review the situation that led to the sacking of Magu.

According to Aliyu, it is not too late to review what led to the action against Magu.

He charged Tinubu to constitute a committee to review the report of the Justice Salami Panel of Inquiry which sacked Magu.

Aliyu wondered why Magu was sacked without Nigerians knowing his offences even though a panel of inquiry was instituted to try him.

The statement reads, “Justice has a long memory and no matter the time it takes, the truth is never stale hence the call on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to constitute a committee to review the report of the Justice Salami Panel of Inquiry against Magu.

“It’s not enough to accuse someone of corruption and abuse of office and yet the recommendations for his sack are not made public.

“In a democracy, there has to be transparency in every process of government and for someone who was sacked for alleged abuse of office, it’s critical for Nigerians to know the extent of the allegations and how far they had influenced the conduct of Magu while leading the EFCC.

“Magu should not be made a scapegoat by some powerful persons just to simply settle scores due to perceived differences or ego trip.

“For the issue surrounding Magu’s sack to rest, the president-elect has to unravel the remote causes that led to his removal as EFCC Chair. This is the only way to protect public officials from set-ups and gang-ups arising from personal differences.

“In the interest of fairness and justice, Magu should be given a clean bill of health if indeed he is not found wanting and for the public to know that he is as clean as a whistle”.