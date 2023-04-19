See Photos From Today’s FEC Meeting As Osinbajo Presides

This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is being presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Naija News reports that this is the second time in a row, the VP would be presiding over the weekly FEC meetings after his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari left for his eight-day official trip to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

It was gathered that present at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present were the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Information, Lai Mohammed and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Other appointees of the President present at the FEC meeting were the Ministers of State for Mines and Steel, Health, Trade, and Investment, amongst others.

See pictures from the meeting below: