Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting For Second Consecutive Time

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for the second consecutive time.

Naija News reports that the FEC meeting, which began at 10:03 am, took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The opening prayers were done by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Also present at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present were the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Information, Lai Mohammed and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Other appointees of the President present at the FEC meeting were the Ministers of State for Mines and Steel, Health, Trade, and Investment, amongst others.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja later following his eight-day official trip to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is his last trip to the Kingdom as President and his fifth foreign trip in 2023.

Buhari, who had been in Makkah performed Umrah and met with his counterpart from the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Deby-Itno.

He also visited the Prophet’s Holy Mosque and toured the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography in Madinah where he sued for a balanced understanding of Islam in a way that corrected misperceptions of the millennia-old religion.