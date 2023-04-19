Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 19th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 19th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The Returning Officer for the Adamawa State governorship election, Prof Mohammed Mele, on Tuesday declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the winner of the state governorship poll. Fintiri secured a second term in office having scored 430,861 votes to beat the rival All Progressives Congress candidate, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, who amassed 398,788 votes.

Vanguard: THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, declared Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the state governorship election, with the governor declaring that the state, of Adamawa, was the real winner of the election.

The Guardian: Despite the controversies generated by the general elections and the sense of urgency which some Nigerians had argued should follow the election petitions, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is yet to commence hearing of the petitions, while time ticks away.

ThisDay: After nearly one month of suspense involving a testy rerun exercise and one of the most brazen, albeit unsuccessful, electoral coups of the Fourth Republic, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, declared Adamawa State Governor, Ahmad Fintiri, winner of the March 18 governorship election and returned him re-elected. Fintiri, who ran on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led his closest rival, Senator Aisha Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC), with 32, 073 votes difference.

The Nation: There was a flurry of actions yesterday to put the nation’s electoral process back on track after Sunday’s setback in Adamawa State. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) put up its Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari for the police to prosecute for his illegal action.

Daily Trust: The incumbent Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship poll. Declaring the results, the returning officer of the election Professor Muhammed Mele, said the governor polled a total of 430,861 votes.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.