Kogi Gov’ship Polls: Dino Melaye Opens Up On What He Gave Delegates To Vote For Him

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State for the November 11 polls, Dino Melaye has revealed what he gave delegates at the party’s primary election held last Sunday.

According to him, his delegates for the election were mobilised with “anointing oil.”

Naija News reports that Melaye’s victory as the Kogi State PDP governorship candidate has been challenged by other aspirants who said the process was manipulated.

One of the aspirants, a former Deputy governor, Yomi Awoniyi and others have questioned the process at a press conference, where they jointly demanded that the “right thing is done.”

Awoniyi was quoted to have said, “We demand that the delegate list that emerged from the processes put in place by the party on March 29 and April 8, we demand that these lists are used.

“It is not acceptable to us that we are being coaxed to use a delegates list that is foreign to the process that took place.”

However, reacting to their agitations, Melaye said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday that their allegations are baseless and does not hold water.

Melaye, who dismissed the report that he paid delegates to vote for him, claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) know more than he does.

The PDP chieftain describes the primary election as “the fairest and most transparent primary ever conducted in Kogi State”, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) attested to it.

He said “I’m not a staff [member] of the EFCC or ICPC. I wouldn’t know if there was money shared. But if, at my level, I cannot finance a primary, then there’s a problem somewhere. But definitely, God bankrolled me. I bank with the almighty God.”

Speaking about how he mobilised his delegate for the Sunday polls, Melaye said “I gave them anointing oil and it did the magic. I just told you that I believe in Philippians 4:19 that God shall supply all my needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus. And I am telling you that He did it.”