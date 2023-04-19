Embattled Lawmaker, Doguwa Gets Certificate Of Return

Embattled Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, has received his Certificate of Return for emerging winner of the Tudunwada Federal Constituency election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), last weekend, announced Doguwa as the winner of his constituency’s poll.

The State Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, confirmed Doguwa’s victory after collating results of the just concluded supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government.

According to the INEC official, Doguwa scored the highest number of votes totalling 41,573. Doguwa defeated Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who polled 34,831 votes.

Today in Abuja, the electoral umpire presented Certificates of Return to Doguwa and other National Assembly members-elect of the April 18 supplementary elections.

Some of the lawmakers-elect commended INEC for a job well done and described their success as a victory for democracy.

Regarding the development, Doguwa, who contested and won on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in Kano State, described his victory as exceptional.

Doguwa said he had gone through a lot of elections since 1992, but that of 2023 was exceptional.

“We went through a lot of predicaments, name-calling and a lot of unusual things, but putting all things together, I want to say that we are grateful.

“I am grateful to our people who once again gave me the mandate to continue to represent them in the business of legislation at the National Assembly,’’ he said.