Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 19th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N745 and sell at N750 on Tuesday 18th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N745 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Reports have indicated that Ondo, Bayelsa and Lagos states recorded the highest rate of inflation in March 2023.

This was contained in the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on inflation across the country, which was released on Saturday.

According to NBS, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for March 2023 rose to 22.04 per cent compared to February 2023 headline inflation rate which was 21.91 per cent. This showed an increase of 0.13 per cent points when compared to February 2023 headline inflation rate.

At the subnational level, “The inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Ondo (25.38 per cent), Bayelsa (24.80 per cent), Lagos (24.66 per cent).”

However, Borno, Cross River/Sokoto and Benue states recorded relatively lowest headline inflation on a year-on-year basis, recording 19.18 per cent, 19.24 per cent and 20.01 respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, March 2023 recorded the highest increases in Bayelsa State (2.58 per cent), Nasarawa State (2.54 per cent), Lagos State (2.41 per cent), while Anambra State (1.03 per cent), Ebonyi (1.14 per cent) and Zamfara (1.27 per cent) recorded the slowest rises on month-on-month inflation.