Adamawa Election: INEC To Present Certificate Of Return To Fintiri, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today present the Certificate of Return to the Adamawa State Governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made the disclosure in a statement via its verified Twitter page on Wednesday.

INEC said Fintiri and Farauta will receive their Certificates of Return at 3 pm at its headquarters, in Maitama Abuja, following the conclusion of the supplementary election in Adamawa.

The commission added that Senate members-elect and House of Representatives members-elect will receive their certificates from 11am today at the Conference Room of its headquarters.

It, however, urged all State Assembly members-elect to contact its State offices for their Certificates.

The statement reads: “Following the conclusion of supplementary elections nationwide and the declaration of winners, the Commission will present certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor and Deputy Governor-elect at 3pm today.

“Similarly, members of the National Assembly-elect (Senators and House of Representatives) will receive their certificates from 11am today. Venue: Conference Room, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja.

“Members of State Houses of Assembly- elect should contact our State offices for their Certificates.”