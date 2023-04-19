Nigeria News
Adamawa Election: INEC To Present Certificate Of Return To Fintiri, Deputy
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today present the Certificate of Return to the Adamawa State Governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.
Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made the disclosure in a statement via its verified Twitter page on Wednesday.
INEC said Fintiri and Farauta will receive their Certificates of Return at 3 pm at its headquarters, in Maitama Abuja, following the conclusion of the supplementary election in Adamawa.
The commission added that Senate members-elect and House of Representatives members-elect will receive their certificates from 11am today at the Conference Room of its headquarters.
It, however, urged all State Assembly members-elect to contact its State offices for their Certificates.
