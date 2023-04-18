Reactions As INEC Declares Fintiri Winner Of Adamawa Guber Election

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State in the supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had earlier declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared Fintiri polled 430,861 votes to defeat his major counterpart, Aisha Dalhiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC)polled 398,788.

Melee added that the candidate of the PDP defeated thirteen other governorship candidates in the state to secure his re-election.

Following the declaration, supporters of the PDP took to the micro-blogging platform to celebrate the victory of their candidate, while APC supporters claimed that the election was manipulated.

See some of the reactions below:

@Waspapping_ wrote: “Congratulations to Governor Fintiri as he is elected for his second term as Adamawa state Governor. Aisha Binani tried to steal his mandate, but God said not this one.”

@ezek_o wrote: “Fintiri 2.0✅ Congratulations to the people of Adamawa, you displayed resilience and patience in the midst of provocation.”

@HAHayatu wrote: “Congratulations to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as he is elected for his second term as Adamawa state Governor.

“The broad light robbery by APC has failed.”

@MrPrivate_ wrote: “PDP now believes about democracy but if dem lose,Yakubu is a criminal!🤣🤣🤣”

@ZickoAmas wrote: “Congratulations to him! We must continue to hold our elected officials & political candidates accountable for their actions,&this includes calling out any attempts that subvert the democratic process. Thanks2 INEC 4 doing d right thing, this would have been a dangerous precedence.”

@adaigbo_2022 wrote: “Congratulations Mr Governor!! He remained calm in all of this. Let the votes count!! Period!!”

@AkinAlabi wrote: “What happened in Adamawa was a disgraced and all those involved should be punished. Congratulations to Gov Fintiri.”