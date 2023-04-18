Kano Singer, Rarara, Asks Shariah Court To Dismiss N10m Suit Against Him

Popular Kano-based singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, has asked a High Shari’ah Court in the state to disregard a case filed against him.

Naija News understands that the renowned political singer is being accused of non-payment of money amounting to over N10 million to a businessman, Muhammad Ma’aji.

When the court located at Rigiyar Zaki resumed hearing on the case, counsel for Rara, G. A. Badawi, told the presiding judge, Justice Halhalatul Khuza’i Zakariyya, that the case has no basis and, therefore should be disregarded.

According to him, they had served their response in writing to the complaints and the court, but the prosecution claimed that they got it late when the court was about to sit.

The complainant, Muhammad Ma’aji, had told the court that he has all evidence documented in writing to support his claims since the beginning of his business relationship with Rara in 2021 but has not received any payment.

In his ruling, however, Justice Zakariyya ordered the prosecution counsel to reply to the defence counsel and the court also in writing.

Justice Zakariyya adjourned the case to May 12 for further hearing.

Kano State: Please Forgive Me, Ganduje Begs People

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday asked the people of his state to forgive him.

Ganduje stated this when he attended a Ramadan Tafseer in Al-Fruqan Jumaat Mosque, Alu Avenue Kano.

According to Ganduje, he needs to seek forgiveness because he has very few days to leave office.

He further stated that he has forgiven anyone who offended him and he wanted them to also forgive him.

Ganduje said, “With this, I can say that the end of my tenure has come as a governor of Kano state. I am bidding you farewell and I wish you all the best in life.

“For those whom we have offended, already our Imam has preached about forgiveness. From my own side, I have forgiven you all. Whatever someone said about me I forgive him. I also beg you to forgive me. Thank you.”

Ganduje in another Tafseer session led by Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Gorondutse said, “I spent 6 years as a commissioner in Kano, 8 years as deputy governor and now 8 years as governor of Kano state. So I must thank Almighty God for these blessings.

“But for this long period, there must be some places where I did right and where I did wrong. Sometimes someone will commit an offence on your behalf. For whatever wrong I did, please I seek your forgiveness.”