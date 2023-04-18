FG Begins Registration Of Jobless Persons In Lagos – [See How To Apply]

The Federal Government has, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), announced the collection of data on jobless persons in Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Monday, NDE stated that the government would register affected citizens from the 20 local government areas of the state.

Interested persons have been asked to hurriedly apply at the directorate’s office at No.7, Barikisu Iyede Street, Onike, Yaba, and the 20 local government areas in the state between April 17 and 28, 2023.

“The Lagos State Office of NDE has embarked on the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in the state.

“The NDE is an organization set up by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1986 to curb mass unemployment and reduce the craving for white-collar jobs that are not adequate for the teeming number of graduates churned out every year.

“The state registration started on Monday, April 17, and end on April 28, 2023. The registration exercise will hold at the NDE state office at 7 Barikisu Iyede Street Onike Yaba and the 20 local government areas in the state,” the Lagos State NDE office, Coordinator, Serena Edward, noted in the statement handed to newsmen.

She urged all unemployed persons in Lagos State to take advantage of this opportunity to register at their designated local governments to benefit from the programme, as the federal government wants to have the complete data of the unemployed persons in the country to make adequate plans for them.