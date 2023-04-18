Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 18th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N730 and sell at N735 on Monday 17th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N730 Selling Rate N735

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has warned the Federal Government not to listen to the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase taxes in order to reduce borrowing.

Recall that the IMF, at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in the United States, advised Nigeria last Friday, to step up efforts to bring more people into the tax net, increase taxes, and reduce the country’s debt burden.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director General of NECA, Wale Oyerinde, said such an economic decision would worsen the country’s plight and affect economic growth.

He stated that the advice if taken would drive up revenues which might appear to be in favor of the government, adding that hiking taxes would have negative effects on households, and businesses.

Ajayi added that imposing additional taxes on an overwhelmed private sector could make the business community more vulnerable with a trade-off on growth and job creation.