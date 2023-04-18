Binani: Peter Obi Makes Bold Statement On ‘Stolen Mandate’ After Fintiri Was Declared Winner

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his decision to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ in the wake of the Adamawa controversial gubernatorial election.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, on Sunday declared Aisha Binani, the winner of the governorship election when the collation of results from the supplementary election was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, nullified Ari’s declaration.

The move was strongly condemned by many Nigerians, describing the situation as illegal and stolen mandate.

In a post shared on Twitter late Tuesday night, Peter Obi, who is challenging the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in court, urged Nigerians to remain calm, stressing he will never give up on the journey of reclaiming the mandate for a new Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, he never expected the journey to a new Nigeria will be easy, however, he would continue to be law-abiding.

He reiterated his commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian adding the struggle to reclaim the mandate is not about him but, about millions of Nigerians.

He said, “I encourage Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria. I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved.

“I never expected the journey to a New Nigeria to be an easy one. The forces, who had over the years, lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

“If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but, we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation. We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course.

“I reiterate my commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian. The struggle to reclaim this mandate is not about me as a person but, about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in me through their votes.”