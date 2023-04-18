Adamawa: INEC National Commissioners In Closed-Door Meeting Over Binani’s Declaration

National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are currently in a closed-door meeting at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

The National Commissioners are meeting following the controversy surrounding the supplementary governorship poll in Adamawa State.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner.

The REC made the utterance while the collation of results in the state was not concluded.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11 am on Sunday and the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, Mele Lamido, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

According to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.

INEC, however, in a statement released through Festus Okoye nullified the declaration and suspended the collation of results.

The electoral body on Monday directed the REC to stay away from all activities of the electoral umpire and the election in the state.

Meanwhile, INEC in a statement released on Tuesday noted that it winner of the electoral process would be announced on Thursday.