Actress Nuella Njubigbo Shares Cryptic Message Hours After Ex-husband Tchidi Chikere Announces Third Marriage

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo has shared a cryptic message on social media hours after her ex-husband and movie director, Tchidi Chikere revealed that he is married for the third time after two failed marriages.

It would be recalled that Tchidi via his Instagram page on Monday, April 17th stated that he recently got married some months ago.

The filmmaker who had been married to two Nollywood actresses, Sophia Williams, and Nuella Njubigbo, did not stay married for a long time after the union crashed over alleged infidelity and domestic violence.

He shares three sons with his first wife, Sophia, and a daughter with his second wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

Announcing the news of his new marriage, via Instagram, Tchidi hid his new wife’s face but showed off her engagement ring.

He added that he is currently fine and happy.

He wrote: “Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I m okay and HAPPY. God s on the throne”

However, in a post some moment ago, Nollywood actress, Nuella condemned greediness. ”Greedy hearts” she shared on her Instagram.