Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Nuella Njubigbo’s Marriage With Alleged Ex-Husband

2 hours ago

Nuella Njubigbo and Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has confirmed the marriage of her colleague, Nuella Njubigbo to Carlos Jean and also debunked claims that he was her ex-husband.

Naija News earlier reported that Nuella’s marriage comes a few months after Carlos, who is related to actress, Uche Elendu’s ex-husband was released from prison in Spain.

There have been speculations of Nuella’s romantic affair with Carlos but she refused to confirm or debunk it.

However, a video making the rounds online captured the thespian and her husband during their court marriage ceremony at an undisclosed location.

Carlos, who lives in Holland, is not a new face in Nollywood as he has been rumoured to have romantic relationships with some A-list celebrities including Uche Ogbodo.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uche shared a video of herself and Nuella, congratulating her on the new marriage to Carlos.

She wrote: “My Hearty Congratulations To my Girl Nuella. Happy Married Life Beautiful. Thanks for Supporting and Shopping @bodygangsocietyy”

Reacting to the post, a follower questioned the actress if it’s true that Nuella Njubigbo settled for her ex-husband and she debunked it.

The Instagram follower asked: “I hear say na your Ex husband,na true?”

In response, she wrote: “@vivypeters No it’s not”


Comments
