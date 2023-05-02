Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Nuella Njubigbo’s Marriage With Alleged Ex-Husband

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has confirmed the marriage of her colleague, Nuella Njubigbo to Carlos Jean and also debunked claims that he was her ex-husband.

Naija News earlier reported that Nuella’s marriage comes a few months after Carlos, who is related to actress, Uche Elendu’s ex-husband was released from prison in Spain.

There have been speculations of Nuella’s romantic affair with Carlos but she refused to confirm or debunk it.

However, a video making the rounds online captured the thespian and her husband during their court marriage ceremony at an undisclosed location.

Carlos, who lives in Holland, is not a new face in Nollywood as he has been rumoured to have romantic relationships with some A-list celebrities including Uche Ogbodo.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uche shared a video of herself and Nuella, congratulating her on the new marriage to Carlos.

She wrote: “My Hearty Congratulations To my Girl Nuella. Happy Married Life Beautiful. Thanks for Supporting and Shopping @bodygangsocietyy”

Reacting to the post, a follower questioned the actress if it’s true that Nuella Njubigbo settled for her ex-husband and she debunked it.

The Instagram follower asked: “I hear say na your Ex husband,na true?”

In response, she wrote: “@vivypeters No it’s not”