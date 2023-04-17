Veteran Actor, Fadeyi Oloro Laid To Rest Amidst Tears

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, has been laid to rest.

Naija News recalls that the thespian died on Tuesday evening, March 7, 2023, after a protracted illness.

Until his death, Fadeyi had battled an undisclosed ailment for years.

Fadeyi is widely known for his darkened face which makes him look horrific through excessive use of costumes and makeup.

During his active days in the movie industry, Fadeyi rarely spoke as he often uses chants and incantations.

A video shared online captured the late actor’s daughter shedding tears while paying her last respect to him and other people were also heard wailing in the background.

The burial ceremony was held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, with some of his colleagues present at the event to pay their tributes.

Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako has opened up about the reason she refused to leave her former marriage even while she was being abused.

The thespian explained that she remained in her marriage despite being manhandled for four years because she was scared of criticism from outsiders.

Salako stated this during a recent interview on TVC.

According to the mother of two, she was abused on her wedding night.