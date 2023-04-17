Why I Stayed In My Marriage Despite Abuse – Foluke Daramola

Last Updated on 17 April 2023 by George Oshogwe Ogbolu

Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako has opened up the reason she refused to leave her former marriage even while she was being abused.

The thespian explained that she remained in her marriage despite being manhandled for four years because she was scared of criticism from outsiders.

Salako stated this during a recent interview on TVC.

According to the mother of two, she was abused on her wedding night.

She said, “My first marriage, on the night of my wedding was when I noticed abuse. But because of what people will say… And God has already orchestrated it because my wonderful kids are from the marriage.

“When I finally decided to step out [of the marriage], people did not understand why I stepped out. But I understood that I needed to go. A lot of people did not receive it well, but if I hadn’t stepped out, if I had died there, by now I would have been a forgotten case.

“So, it is better for people not to accept my reality or my truth but I accept my own truth than for me to lose my life in the process of trying to prove to the world what I’m going through.”