Udengs Grabs Bayelsa Labour Party Guber Ticket As Otti Visits Gov Diri

Eradiri Udengs on Sunday emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the upcoming Bayelsa Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 2023 for the guber polls.

Udengs scored 79 votes out of 105 to defeat nine other aspirants in the primary held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Abia State governor-elect Alex Otti was the returning officer for the Labour Party (LP) governorship primary in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa.

Naija News gathered that the Abia State governor-elect visited the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, after the gubernatorial primary.

He stopped at the Bayelsa State Government House for a courtesy visit on the governor, in company with Valentine Ozigbo, a chieftain of the Labour Party and special adviser on Technology and Strategic Alliances to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Meanwhile, Athan Achonu has emerged winner of the Labour Party’s governorship primaries held in Owerri on Saturday.

It was gathered that the returning officer of the primary election, Abia-State governor-elect Alex Otti, announced Achonu’s victory after the exercise.

Otti said Achonu polled 134 votes to beat his closest rival Major General Jack Ogunewe who scored 121.

While vouching for the credibility of the exercise, the Abia State governor-elect noted that “I hereby return Athan Achonu as the LP candidate.”