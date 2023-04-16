Athan Achonu Bags Imo Labour Party Gov’ship Ticket 

A winner has emerged after the Labour Party’s governorship primaries held in Owerri on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that it was Athan Achonu, who emerged winner of the primary election with 134 votes.

It was gathered that the returning officer of the primary election, who was in the person of Abia-State governor-elect Alex Otti, announced Achonu’s victory after the exercise.

Otti said Achonu polled 134 votes to beat his closest rival Major General Jack Ogunewe who scored 121.

While vouching for the credibility of the exercise, the Abia State governor-elect noted that “I hereby return Athan Achonu as the LP candidate.”

It would be recalled that Achonu, was elected into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015 to represent Imo North on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, in December 2015, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital upturned his election at the instance of the candidate of the Accord Party that his party’s logo was not included in the ballot papers used for the 2015 National Assembly election. The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benjamin Uwajumogu was then declared the winner of the polls.

This online news platform understands that the three major parties in the state have held their primary elections to choose a candidate.

While Achonu emerged for the Labour Party, Hope Uzodimma won the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Samuel Anyanwu fit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).