‘Constitution Allows It’ – Fashola Speaks On Tinubu’s Alleged Dual Citizenship

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the alleged dual citizenship of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that controversial journalist, David Hundeyin, in a post on his verified page on Twitter page, alleged that Tinubu holds dual citizenship with Guinea-Conakry.

According to Hundeyin, Tinubu in his Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) EC9 declaration, stated that he has not obtained any other citizenship.

However, his findings allegedly show that the former Lagos governor has Guinean citizenship with his Guinean passport which also clearly stated that he was born in Nigeria-implying he obtained Guinean Citizenship.

Reacting to the development, Nigerian tweeps called on lawyers across the country to sue the president-elect for perjury.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Fashola stated that the issue of dual citizenship has nothing to do with the election results.

According to him, the Constitution allows an individual to have dual citizenship, and when questioned if his response is not against the Constitution, Fashola added he would make findings.

He said: “I know he carries a Nigerian passport, I don’t know of dual citizenship, I know he resided in abroad when he went into exile, I don’t know if they gave him American citizen or not.

“What does that have to do with the results of the election,… I think the last time I checked the Nigerian constitution allows one to have dual citizenship. Doesn’t it?

”I will check that, but I doubt the Nigerian constitution makes you disentitled if you have dual citizenship because the constitution allows you to have dual citizenship”