Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 17th April 2023

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N745 on Sunday 16th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the country’s inflation rate rose to 22.04% in March 2023 compared to February 2023 headline inflation rate which was 21.91%.

Naija News reports that the NBS made this known in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Saturday. The CPI measures the rate of change in the prices of goods and services.

According to the Bureau, the March 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.13% points when compared to February 2023 headline inflation rate.