Binani’s Declaration: INEC Shifts Emergency Meeting To Tuesday

The emergency management meeting earlier scheduled for Monday over the controversy in Adamawa State Governorship election has been shifted to Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Commissioner of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Monday.

Okoye in a chat with Daily Trust noted that the meeting was shifted to enable some of the national commissioners and other officials who are either on field assignments or have distances to cover to arrive on Monday for the Tuesday’s meeting.

This is coming after the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Hudu Yunusa-Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner of the election.

The commission, however, overruled him and summoned him and others to Abuja.

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, stated that the collation of the election results has been suspended with immediate effect.

The INEC Commissioner on Monday said that Prof. Mele, who has the statutory responsibility to declare the results, was nowhere to be found during the controversy, has arrived Abuja.

He, however, could not confirm the number of other officials that had arrived at the headquarters of the electoral body in Abuja.