Watch Moment Adamawa REC Strangely Announces Binani As Winner Of Guber Elections

The video showing the moment the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, Prof Hudu Yunusa Ari, announced Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani winner of the Adamawa Governorship election, without collated figures, has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Binani’s purported victory was announced on Sunday morning.

The development stirred controversies as Yunusa Ari declared the outcome of the Saturday election midway into the collation.

In reaction to the declaration, INEC in a statement on its official Twitter page signed by its National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Festus Okoye denied declaring Aisha Binani winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

