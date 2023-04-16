Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 16th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 16th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Last Easter Monday, when Christians all over the world were celebrating Jesus Christ, an Uber driver, Tope Olorunfemi, was begging for his life in the Ijoka area of Akure, Ondo State. A bloodthirsty horde milled around him, hitting him with stones and sticks, as they accused him of being an Internet fraudster, aka Yahoo boy.

The Guardian: As reactions continue to trail the Federal Government’s $800 million World Bank grant to be used as subsidy palliatives ahead of the proposed fuel removal in June, Nigerians have described the loan as unnecessary, stressing the need to shelve the plan.

Vanguard: Some of the supplementary elections for two governorship, five senatorial, 31 House of Representatives and 57 state assembly seats across 17 states were marred by violence, vote-buying and other glitches leading to the death of no fewer than four persons, yesterday.

ThisDay: Adamawa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, yesterday maintained his lead in the supplementary polls held in the state, ahead of his main rival, Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Nation: Senators-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) increased by two last night from 57 as results of the supplementary elections held in 23 states of the federation began to trickle in at press time.

Daily Trust: In the aftermath of the 2023 general elections, major political parties in the country are entangled in a web of post-election crises, Daily Trust on Sunday reports. Despite its victory in the just concluded general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is enmeshed in an internal crisis.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.