‘He Has To Explain’ – INEC Set Likely Date To Take Final Decision On Adamawa Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may take a final decision on the outcome of the Adamawa State governorship election on Tuesday, April 18.

This was made known on Sunday by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye.

According to him, most of the national commissioners are out on assignment but are expected to return to Abuja on Monday, and then the commission will meet on the next line of action on Tuesday that will be befitting of Nigeria’s electoral process, and the country’s democracy.

Speaking specifically about the drama that happened in Adamawa State where the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari illegally made an announcement on the outcome of the governorship election in the state, Okoye said the REC acted out of order and has been summoned to Abuja where he has to explain the reasons behind his decision.

Okoye further pointed out that the duties of the REC do not involve being a collation and returning officer.

He stated that the collation of the Adamawa poll results remains suspended until when INEC meets to deliberate on what happened.

Okoye was quoted by The Nation to have said “You can see that most of the National Commissioners are out. Some are in Kebbi, Zamfara, Rivers and Adamawa states. We need to get them back to base.

“Hopefully, they will be back to base by tomorrow (Monday). There is the possibility that the commission will meet on Tuesday to take a decision that will be befitting of our electoral process, our democracy and everything we stand for.

“The situation on ground is that we have suspended further collation of results in Adamawa State and we have summoned the Resident Electoral Commissioner, who illegally went and made a declaration, to Abuja.

“He knows that part of his function has nothing to do with making declarations and making returns.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner is a representative of the Commission in the state and exercises the powers delegated to him. He is supposed to perform only those functions that are delegated to him by the commission and is answerable to the commission.

“Being a collation and returning officer was not part of the functions he was supposed to perform. So, he has to come and explain to our commission.

“The Returning Officer appointed by the commission for Adamawa State has also been summoned to Abuja and he is already in Abuja. The collation of results is suspended pending when the commission will meet to deliberate on what has happened”.