Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 15th April 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N745 on Saturday 15th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

An economist, Professor Akpan Ekpo has come out to say he doesn’t envy the incoming government of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that this is as the economist bemoaned the current state of the country under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Ekpo, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday said he doesn’t envy the incoming government because all micro-economic indices are in the wrong direction.

And according to him, that means a lot of work to be done by Buhari’s successor.

The economist explained that the nation’s economy is battling several challenges including rising youth unemployment, underemployment, infrastructure deficit, poor power supply, and poverty among several others, therefore insisting a goodbye is needed to tackle the economic issues.

Ekoo submitted that “First, let me say I don’t envy the incoming government because it is going to inherit an economy that is virtually in disarray.

“There are several challenges. So, the new government has to deal with the challenges. So, it would inherit an economy that at least in the last five years has not performed very well.

“But it has to run the economy and it has to first assemble a very good team that is committed to changing the structure of the economy.”