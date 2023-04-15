Sowore Ask Questions On Tinubu’s Health, Whereabouts

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore on Saturday raised an alarm over the health status and whereabouts of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Sowore, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can not be found in Mecca as claimed by some of his aides.

He further stated that Tinubu was never with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that his tight control apparitions in France are not verifiable sightings.

Sowore wondered why the real health status of the President-elect is been kept from Nigerians.

He asked why everything about Tinubu is hidden since his selection and departure to France.

Sowore in a post on his Twitter account wrote, “Tinubu @officialABAT wasn’t seen anywhere in Mecca (some of his handlers claimed he briefly travelled there).

“But he was never with @mbuhari and his tightly control apparitions in France are largely controlled but unverifiable sightings.

“What’s Tinubu’s real health condition? Why is everything hidden since his selection and departure to France where he seems to be on an Island?”

This is coming days after the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka disclosed that the president-elect is very fine and would soon return home.

According to him, Tinubu is on a work rest in Europe because that won’t have been possible on Nigeria here.