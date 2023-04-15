Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 15th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 15th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to prosecute over 200 persons arrested for various electoral offences during the just concluded general elections. Already, the Nigeria Police Force has transferred over 50 case files of electoral offences to the electoral umpire.

The Guardian: The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Governor Umaru Fintiri and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani are among contestants in the 2023 general election whose fate will be determined today by the electorate in the supplementary polls ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Also in the fold are the governorship candidates of the APC and PDP in Kebbi State, Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd) and Dr. Nasir Idris, respectively.

The Nation: President-Elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima are contesting the votes declared for the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in 630 polling units in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Enugu and Imo states. Their objection to the votes is premised on alleged irregularities recorded in the affected polling units.

Saturday Sun: Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, senators-elect from the southern part of the country are collaborating to ensure that a Senator-elect from the South is elected Senate President.

