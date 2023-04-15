Consider Lalong As Next SGF – Arewa Youths Send Message To Tinubu

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has asked the president-elect, Bola Tinibu, to consider Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that the forum made this appeal in a press conference on Saturday jointly addressed by its Chairman, Haruna Bature, and Secretary, Sunday Adajeh in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The forum said Lalong, who is the Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), has the experience, and capacity to hold the SGF office.

The statement reads: “AYF on April 12th, 2023 at about 12 noon rose from her 1st quarterly meeting after far-reaching deliberation on several national issues including the just concluded general election, resolved to call on Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, winner and now the President-elect to humbly consider the coordinator and DG APC PCC, Governor Simon Bako Lalong as the SGF in his cabinet”.

“We in the Arewa Youth Forum are appealing to the president-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Governor Simon Bako Lalong for the office of SGF for capacity building, experience, transformation, fairness, equity, and justice which is the APC mantra”.

“We are bold to say without fear or favor that Gov Simon Bako Lalong’s character, and conducts in both public and private works has largely put his credentials unquestionable. The forum has found in him a trustworthy servant, leader, and a loyal man in whom we can trust”

“The forum formally congratulates the president-elect H.E Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his resounding victory at the general election and wishes him a successful inauguration on the 29th of May 2023”.

“Moreso, gov Simon Bako Lalong is a highly loyal party man, whose activities and all engagements over the years are seen to be transparent, free from all forms of corrupt practices.

“President-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, kindly consider gov Simon Bako Lalong as the next SGF for character capacity and competency exhibited when he went as far as putting his life for the victory of president-elect in just concluded general election.

“It’s may interest those who care to know that Governor Simon Bako Lalong is a lawyer, a legislator per excellence, a formal speaker of the Plateau State Fouse of Assembly, a governor, DG APC PCC, and a seasons administrator.

“Above all, gov Simon Bako Lalong is highly experienced and eminently qualified and ready for the assignment.”

It also appealed to Tinubu to commence building bridges of peace and mind fences across all faiths and ethnic divides to foster the unity of the country ahead of the May 29th inauguration.

The forum also advised the incoming National government to encourage competence, dedication, and loyalty in its appointments rather than bringing those it described as ‘mediocre into the governance.