Sultan Of Sokoto Told Me It Was A Thankless Job – Buhari’s Aide Speaks On Advice He Got On His First Week In Office

The special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has opened up on a conversation he had with Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar during his first week in office.

In an article titled, “THE FINAL GALLOP HOME”, Adesina disclosed that the Sultan told him that Nigerians do not appreciate or recognise the job of a Media Adviser.

He explained that he met the Sultan while he was visiting Buhari at the presidential villa and they spoke about his new appointment.

The monarch however expressed hope that Adesina’s tenure would be different from his predecessors.

He said, “In my very first week as Media Adviser, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, had visited the Villa, and met me along the walkway to the President’s office.

“We had been acquainted for many years before then and he usually called me by my email. And he said: ‘Kulikulii, you have come to do a very thankless job. That’s the way it has been for your predecessors, but with you, it won’t be so.’

“And I’ve not stopped saying amen to that prayer for 8 years, and no low person will stop me from that amen chorus”.