Photos Of Peter Obi’s Visit To Anambra Ahead Of Supplemtary Election

The photos of the visit of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to Ogbaru in Anambra State have emerged.

Naija News reports that Obi stormed Ogbaru to campaign for the party’s House of Representatives candidate, Victor Afam Ogene, in Saturday’s supplementary election for Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

The former Governor of Anambra State was accompanied by Anambra Senator-elect, Tony Nwoye, and former governorship candidate in Anambra, Oseloka Obaze.

At the various spots in the area, Obi presented the LP candidate in the federal constituency to the people and appealed to them to ensure that he wins the supplementary election.

Obi said: “I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday’s re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here.”

See some of the pictures below.