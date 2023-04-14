Photojournalist Who Stopped The Assassination Of Bola Ige Buried

An Ibadan-based photojournalist, Felix Ademola, who reportedly saved a former Governor of old Oyo State, late Chief Bola Ige from assassination, has been buried.

The deceased died on the 24th of March this year at the age of 68 after a brief illness.

Until his death, Ademola was a senior photojournalist with Thisday newspapers.

He was buried at Ile Titun, near NIHORT in Ibadan, on Friday.

Naija News understands that Ademola was the one who drew the attention of a gathering to an assassin who was pointing a gun at Ige at a campaign ground in 1983.

The incident occurred in Tonkere town in Ife North local government area in the present Osun State.

Speaking during a commendation service in honour of the late journalist organized by the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday, a former National President of NUJ, Prince Lanre Ogundipe recounted how the late journalist sighted a man with a gun about to shoot Ige in 1983.

Ogundipe maintained that if not for the information revealed by Ademola, an unknown assassin would have claimed the life of Ige in that campaign.

He said, “We are three, including Felix Ademola, who was on top of a tree in order to get a good photograph while we are in front of Chief Ige. When he saw the assassin, he did not hesitate to call someone close to him, to call our attention to the danger and shouted at the top of his voice that someone is pointing a gun to our direction.

“He charged that we should run to avoid the danger.

“When we heard this, every one of us, including Chief Bola Ige scampered for safety. That was how the plot to kill Chief Bola Ige in 1983 was effectively thwarted”