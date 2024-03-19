NUJ Reacts To Arrest Of FirstNews Editor In Lagos

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has demanded the immediate release of the Lagos-based Editor of FirstNews, Segun Olatunji, who was arrested from his residence last Friday.

Recall that Olatunji, a former Kaduna Bureau Chief of Punch, was taken from his home at Iyana Odo in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State by armed men suspected to be soldiers.

His abduction is suspected to be linked to either one of two recent stories published on his online platform, titled: “Revealed: Defence Chief Running Office like Family Business – Public Interest Lawyers,” and “Exclusive: How Contractor, Company Stole N100bn, Laundered Funds for Top Govt Officials – Investigation.”

In a statement on Tuesday signed by its Assistant National Secretary, Akorede Rauph Opeyemi, the NUJ said Olatunji’s arrest is a sad reminder of the danger journalists face daily in the line of duty.

The union described the abduction of Olatunji as a threat to press freedom in Nigeria and called for his immediate release by his abductors.

The statement reads: “The disappearance of Segun Olatunji, the editor of First News newspapers, is another sad reminder of the danger being faced on a daily basis by Journalists in the line of duty.

“Eyewitness reports had it that Olatunji was taken away last Friday in his Lagos home in the presence of his family by ten fully armed men, two of whom were dressed in military uniform.

“Although it is not clear which agency of government was responsible for the arrest of the Journalist, we believe that freedom of the press and opinion remain defining elements of the rule of law and democracy.

“For this reason, it is important for the Nigerian government to work to protect freedom of the press and freedom of movement for media professionals.

“Actions like this are clearly unacceptable and are an attempt to intimidate journalists and force them into self-censorship. The professional work of Journalists is clearly in the public interest, and acts of impunity against them should not be condoned.

“Olatunji should be released immediately and unconditionally in the interest of democracy, good governance and the rule of law.”