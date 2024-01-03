‘Tinubu Not Responsible For Nigeria’s Problems’ – Says NUJ President, Isiguzo

The President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has said that the challenges currently being faced in Nigeria were not initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He appealed to Nigerians to lend their support to the incumbent President to stop condemning his administration which he acknowledged is just six months old.

Isiguzo stressed that the challenges faced by the country existed prior to Tinubu assuming office.

With Tinubu being declared as the duly elected President by the election result and the Supreme Court, Isiguzo urged Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism by endorsing the policies of the Federal Government.

Furthermore, Isiguzo encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience and have faith in the Tinubu administration.

Naija News understands that Isiguzo stated this on Tuesday during a special congress of the Abia State NUJ Council in Umuahia.

“We must be patient, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not create the Problems we have in Nigeria. He is barely six months in office. And as citizens who believe in their own government, we must be patient with administration,” Isiguzo said.

The President of the NUJ also cautioned journalists in Nigeria about the potential consequences of writing or publishing materials that could harm the country.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism in carrying out their duties to avoid falling afoul of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Act.

He pointed out that journalists who write or publish offensive articles may find themselves in trouble, as the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Act, despite being objectionable, has not yet been repealed by the National Assembly.

Isiguzo revealed that he recently intervened to secure the release of several journalists who had been arrested in various states due to the reports they had written.

In addition to commending the NUJ leadership in Abia State for promoting peace, Isiguzo announced that the national leadership of the NUJ is establishing a National Media Complaint Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

This co-regulatory body, he said, will provide a platform for individuals to report journalists who have published offensive material, rather than resorting to detaining such journalists.