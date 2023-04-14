Obi: ‘We Love To See His Supporters Destroy Him’ – President Buhari’s Aide, Ahmad

The Special Assistant on Digital Communication to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad on Friday said the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi are damaging him at home and abroad.

According to Ahmad, the supporters of the former governor of Anambra State are making his chances slimmer daily.

He described the supporters of the LP presidential candidate who are known as Obidients as a headless mob.

Ahmad further stated that Obi may not see the damages done by his supporters till they destroy him beyond redemption.

He, however, stated that for them they would love to see it, adding that it is politics.

The media aide to President Buhari stated this in a post on her Twitter account.

He wrote: “No matter how people see it, Peter Obi’s so-called supporters, the headless mob, are damaging him at home and abroad and making his chances slimmer daily.

“He may not see it now until they destroy him beyond redemption. As for us, politically, we love to see it. That’s politics.”

Obi is currently battling to reclaim his ‘mandate’ in the 2023 presidential election which was won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.