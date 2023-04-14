Election Petition Tribunal Commences Hearing In Lagos 

The Lagos State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has commenced hearing on Friday.

Naija News gathered from Channels TV that the tribunal, which is located at secretariat of the Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse sitting in the Ikeja area, sat to listen to 8 applications brought by petitioners in respect of the 2023 general elections held on Feb 25th and March 11.

It was learnt that of the 8 applications, 2 were for substituted service, 3 for inspection of INEC materials, while another 3 were seeking to withdraw their petitions for being filed out of time.

However, the tribunal hearing the petitions into the Governorship elections in the state did not sit, as it was learnt that lawyers to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have not yet been served with the various petitions filed.

It would be recalled that four petitions have been filed to challenge the re-election bid of SanwoOlu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Among those who filed suits against him are the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and it’s governorship candidate in the state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a.k.a Jandor, as well as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Others are the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and the Action People’s Party (APP).

This online news platform learnt that the Lagos State governor has already set up his legal team comprising of 4 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and several other lawyers.

The Governor’s legal team is led by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) and other members of the team include Adesegun Ajibola (SAN), Norrison Quakers (SAN) and Babatunde Ogala (SAN).