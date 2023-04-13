3SC Former Chair, Olayiwola Lakondoro Is Dead

Former Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Pa Samson Olayiwola Lakondoro, has been confirmed dead.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by 3SC Chairman Babatunde Olaniyan.

Olaniyan noted that the club received the news of the former club Chairman’s condition on Thursday morning before he was confirmed dead.

He explained further that the club was already planning to visit the family after receiving the news of his death.

“I can confirm that he is dead. We have been contacted on his death this morning, and we are already planning to visit his family later,” he said.

Naija News understands that Lakondoro died at the age of 111. He was a retired soldier, footballer and first Organising Secretary of the defunct Action Group (AG).

He was the first Private Secretary of Alfred Rewane, a financier of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and a close associate of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.