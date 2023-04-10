NPFL: 3SC Vs Remo, Wikki Vs Bayelsa Recorded Fans Violence

The matches between 3SC and Remo Stars in Ibadan and Wikki Tourists and Bayelsa United in Bauchi on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 NPFL season were plagued by fans violence.

Bayelsa United notified NPFL of an alleged attack on their officials by Wikki fans after their vital 2-1 away victory over Wikki Tourists in Bauchi on Sunday.

The visitors overturned a goal deficit to defeat Wikki for the first time this season thanks to goals from Stephen Wisdom and Robert Mizo after Chibundu Amah gave Wikki the lead in the 25th minute.

However, near the end of the game, live updates of the game on the Nigeria Professional Football League’s official page were temporarily suspended, suggesting there may have been a problem at the stadium.

After the game, Bayelsa United wrote on Twitter, “Bayelsa United officials were attacked by Wikki Tourist fans, Bayelsa United cameraman was also held, hostage”.

If the Interim Management Committee of the NPFL deems Wikki guilty of the accusations made by Bayelsa, the relegation-threatened team might be heavily punished for it.

Note that both Remo Stars and Bayelsa, the most recent victims of fan violence in the league, have had points deducted for comparable occurrences this season.

The violence in Ibadan

The 3SC and Remo Stars match, which ended in a 1-1 tie in Ibadan was also marred by fans violence just like in their first meeting. This time around, the fans of the two teams clashed outside the Lekan Salami Stadium after the southwest derby last weekend.

In a video that went viral after the match, a Remo Stars fan wearing their replica jersey could be seen clutching his left eye in agony and receiving comfort from another supporter.

As of the time of filling in this report, the Interim Management Committee is still under-studying the match reports from the two match venues marred by fans’ violence.