Gangs Of Lagos: Lagos Govt Condemns Movie, Make Strong Demands

The Lagos State Government has condemned the promoters of the Gangs of Lagos film over what it described as “cultural misrepresentation” as well the movie making a mockery of the Heritage of Lagos.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed her disappointment for portraying the Eyo Masquerade as a gun-wielding villain while adorning the full traditional regalia.

“We are of the opinion that the production of the film ‘The Gang of Lagos’ is very unprofessional and misleading while its content is derogatory of our culture, with the intention to desecrate the revered heritage of the people of Lagos. It is an unjust profiling of a people and culture as being barbaric and nefarious. It depicts a gang of murderers rampaging across the State,” the Commissioner said in a statement.

She maintained that the Adamu Orisha, popularly known as the Eyo Festival, is rarely observed and only comes up as a traditional rite of passage for Obas, revered Chiefs and eminent Lagosians, adding that the Eyo Masquerade is equally used as a symbol of honor for remarkable historical events.

According to her, it signifies a sweeping renewal, a purification ritual to usher in a new beginning, a beckoning of new light, acknowledging the blessings of the ancestors of Lagosians

In an earlier reaction via statement, Lagos prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu demanded immediate withdrawal of the ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

Shodipe-Dosunmu described the movie as an ugly, hate filled mockery of the Lagosian heritage, adding that it is not only a distortion of Lagosians culture, but ethnic profiling of the people as criminals and murderers.

He called on the National Film and Video Censors Board and all appropriate authorities to ban the movie and impose the most punitive sanctions on its promoters.