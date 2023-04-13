‘Eyo Are Not Gun Shooting Criminals’ – Vector Knocks Producers Of Gangs Of Lagos

Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun David, popularly known as Vector Tha Viper, has slammed the producers of the movie Gangs of Lagos, noting that ‘Eyo’ prays for prosperity and not gun shooting criminals.

The rapper, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Yinka, via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday said it was disrespectful to define Eyo in the same light as ‘Gangs’ following its depiction in the movie, Gangs of Lagos.

He added that his idea of what the ‘Bajulaiye is totally different from murderous criminality.’

He said: “I was born at the Onikan health center, lafiaji, Lagos island and all i have seen when the Eyo festival stepped out is, they stop by at ours and prayed, wishing prosperity for my family.

“Most of our friends like the Olugbani’s who are direct Eyo Ologede gatekeepers are not gun shooting criminals using culture as a disguise.

“As teenagers, i’ve had friends (underneath the regalia ) chase me with the staff (Opambata ) because i knew they would take advantage and show me shege lol.

“My idea of what the Bajulaiye is is totally different from murderous criminality. Going by what the term gang means, it is disrespectful to define the Eyo in the same light.

“In light of what i have experienced about Eyo, i wish prosperity to the hands that have labored although the movie would still be good without referring to Eyo as a (criminal) “gang” in lagos.

“Eyo is not a criminal organization.”