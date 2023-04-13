Aviation Unions Issue Threat Of A Two-Day Nationwide Warning Strike

A warning has been issued by various aviation unions across the federation to embark on a two days nationwide warning strike next week if their demands are not met.

Naija News gathered that the unions which include National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Nigerian Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Engineers Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employers have threatened to halt activities in the industry on April 17th and 18th, 2023, that is next week Monday and Tuesday.

The unions in a statement submitted that their demands, including the implementation of new minimum wage consequential adjustment with arrears for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) since 2019 and the release of the reviewed conditions of service for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and NIMET, have not been met despite issuing an ultimatum to the minister of, aviation, Hadi Sirika and the chief executive officers of the agencies.

It was however gathered that copies of the notice of the warning strike, signed by the general secretaries of the unions, have been sent to the Lagos airport police command, all airport commandants, the Department of State Services (DSS), the chief executives of the agencies, and foreign airlines.

The aviation workers in the statement through their various unions said “Unless all our demands are met immediately and the minister’s demolition exercise is halted, all aviation workers are hereby directed to withdraw all services in the sector on 17th and 18th April 2023 as a warning strike.

“Should the warning strike fail to achieve the desired result, an indefinite strike shall ensue.”

It was also learnt that the ultimatum the minister gave had since expired, and the unions alleged that the aviation minister, remains adamant in carrying out his threat to demolish the headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), NAMA, NCAA, NCAT, and NIMET in Lagos despite their entreaties towards caution.