10th NASS: Waive Declares For Reps Deputy Speakership

The lawmaker representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu federal constituency of Delta State, Francis Waive has declared his intention to contest for the office of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Waive while expressing his intention on Thursday said his aspiration, aside overriding competence and capacity to deliver, would be driven by equity and fairness.

The statement released by the lawmaker reads, “I believe the 10th Assembly deserves a leadership sensitive to needs of members and serves all without any discrimination. I believe in the equality of members, in equal opportunities both on the floor and in committee.

“I offer to serve you as Deputy Speaker (if zoned to the South South), that I will be easily accessible, help our esteemed first-timers quickly find their footing, and carry everyone along during our tenure.

“Those who know me personally in the current 9th Assembly have described me as calm, cool and collected. My antecedents have always been that of service to humanity.

“As our induction and inauguration ceremonies draw near, I am available to interact with you personally and privately at your convenience. Just a WhatsApp message on this line and I am with you.

“And on that Inauguration Day remember to write FRANCIS as your choice for Deputy Speaker.

“Please accept the assurances of my utmost regards and many congratulations once again.”