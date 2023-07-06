APC Does Not Have The Right To Nominate NASS Principal Officers – Ajomale

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Henry Ajomale, has said the ruling party has no right to nominate principal officers of the National Assembly.

Ajomale stated this following the disagreement between the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the leadership of the National Assembly over the appointment of the principal officers of the parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust on Wednesday, Ajomale asserted that there is a limit to the party’s interference in the affairs of the National Assembly.

He said the main duty of the party stopped at the level of nominating the presiding officers for the two chambers of the National Assembly and not going further to nominate the principal officers.

Ajomale said the National Assembly should be left alone to choose those who are going to occupy the principal officers’ positions because the lawmakers know themselves more than the party.

He said, “I believe that the party’s main duty is to nominate the presiding officers like the Senate President, Deputy and the Deputy Speaker. I think the others are supposed to be internal so that within themselves they can choose those who are going to occupy the principal officers’ positions because they know themselves more than the party.

“I believe they should be given an opportunity, since they know one another, to pick these themselves.”