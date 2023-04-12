Peter Obi Attempted Arrest: It Is Good That It Happened – Ohanaeze Speaks

Apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that it is good that an attempt was made to arrest the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Heathrow Airport last week.

Naija News reports that Obi was said to have been interrogated at Heathrow Airport, London, on April 7 over his identity.

A close associate who served under Obi while he was the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Stella Okunna disclosed this via a post on Facebook.

Reacting to the development, Ohanaeze stated that it was good the incident occurred as Obi’s enemies have shown their plan to the whole world.

They alleged that the attempted arrest was a political move by Obi enemies.

According to them, certain individuals were trying to embarrass the LP flag bearer because of his court case challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the polls.

Ohanaeze said, “It is very unfortunate for those who want to rope in Obi and embarrass him. However, it was good it happened. After this, there will not be such a thing again anywhere in the world as they have been exposed.

“They have exposed their plots to the whole world. But whoever is playing such is wasting time and energy.

“It is very clear to the world that the man is a man of integrity and law abiding, who had been pursuing his mandate legally. So, any plot to rope him I and embarrass him will continue to fail. They are being exposed.

“It is unfortunate that some Nigerians still want us back wards. But we will resist it, Nigerians will resist it, the youths will resist it because they want a future.”